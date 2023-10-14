Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO announces $60M campaign for transformational plan

The president of Southeast Missouri State announces the largest public fundraising effort in the history of the university
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While celebrating Homecoming and Southeast Missouri State University’s 150th anniversary, President Dr. Carlos Vargas laid out a plan for the University’s future.

On October 13, Vargas reminded that SEMO isn’t insulated from rapid change in business and technology. He said the University must also change, adapt, and innovate to continue preparing students for successful careers. To make those changes, Vargas said the University must make investments in academics, technology, facilities, and athletics.

Investments will be fueled by the launch of the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in SEMO’s history. Called the “Transforming Lives” campaign, it has a goal of $60M to fund key initiatives that include enhancing learning spaces, powering technological advancements, expanding critical academic programs, and further investing in athletics to build community and championships.

Vargas said that SEMO has been raising money in the “silent phase” of the campaign and is already 64% on the way to its goal. While SEMO is continuously evolving, Vargas said this campaign will allow the University to transform for the future.

President Vargas made several announcements of projects in process to pave the way for SEMO’s transformation, including the following:

  • A partnership with IBM and construction to start this year of a new Cyber Command Center to enhance SEMO’s respected cybersecurity program
  • A new health sciences facility currently being designed to be built where Dearmont Hall now stands
  • Continued and expanded partnerships with businesses and organizations that will benefit student experiential learning
  • Work to raise funds for the next phase of the Houck multipurpose development which includes the press box
  • Work to raise funds to finalize a third arts complex building at the River Campus to locate all arts students in learning at Missouri’s only campus dedicated to art, dance, music, and theatre
  • Plans for a benefit comedy show with SEMO’s notable alumnus, Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles

SEMO’s University Foundation is spearheading “Transforming Lives” campaign to focus donor investments on the programs, ideas, and priorities that will transform SEMO. For more information, you can visit SEMOtransforms.org or call 573-651-2332.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

The charges stem from an incident on April 24, 2022 when an inmate was beaten while fully...
Former Pinckneyville prison guard pleads guilty to using excessive force, obstructing justice
Officers were called at 6:45 p.m. to the 0 to 100 block area of Hanover Street to a report of...
1 injured, 2 homes damaged in shooting
Adam Kerr, 41, faces nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau man facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy
Two families in Hayti who lost their homes to a tornado back in December 2021 received an...
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief group donates homes to tornado victims