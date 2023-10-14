SEMO announces $60M campaign for transformational plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While celebrating Homecoming and Southeast Missouri State University’s 150th anniversary, President Dr. Carlos Vargas laid out a plan for the University’s future.

On October 13, Vargas reminded that SEMO isn’t insulated from rapid change in business and technology. He said the University must also change, adapt, and innovate to continue preparing students for successful careers. To make those changes, Vargas said the University must make investments in academics, technology, facilities, and athletics.

Investments will be fueled by the launch of the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in SEMO’s history. Called the “Transforming Lives” campaign, it has a goal of $60M to fund key initiatives that include enhancing learning spaces, powering technological advancements, expanding critical academic programs, and further investing in athletics to build community and championships.

Vargas said that SEMO has been raising money in the “silent phase” of the campaign and is already 64% on the way to its goal. While SEMO is continuously evolving, Vargas said this campaign will allow the University to transform for the future.

President Vargas made several announcements of projects in process to pave the way for SEMO’s transformation, including the following:

A partnership with IBM and construction to start this year of a new Cyber Command Center to enhance SEMO’s respected cybersecurity program

A new health sciences facility currently being designed to be built where Dearmont Hall now stands

Continued and expanded partnerships with businesses and organizations that will benefit student experiential learning

Work to raise funds for the next phase of the Houck multipurpose development which includes the press box

Work to raise funds to finalize a third arts complex building at the River Campus to locate all arts students in learning at Missouri’s only campus dedicated to art, dance, music, and theatre

Plans for a benefit comedy show with SEMO’s notable alumnus, Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles

SEMO’s University Foundation is spearheading “Transforming Lives” campaign to focus donor investments on the programs, ideas, and priorities that will transform SEMO. For more information, you can visit SEMOtransforms.org or call 573-651-2332.

