Marion Police arrest man after locating fentanyl, suspected fraudulent government credentials

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Herrin after a search warrant led to the seizing of fentanyl and law enforcement credentials that are believed to be fake.

On October 13, around 9 a.m., the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit/Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of S. Duncan Street in Herrin, Illinois. The search warrant was obtained through a fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine investigation that originated in Marion.

During the search, officers located and seized approximately 90 capsules of suspect fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia. Officers also located various forms of federal government law enforcement credentials, suspected to be fraudulent.

40-year-old Rex Piper was arrested at the residence and issued citations for Possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Piper was taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting his first appearance in court.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.