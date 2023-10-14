Crash caused by tire blow out injures one adult, one juvenile in Carter County

EASTWOOD, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a juvenile from Van Buren were both injured in a crash in Carter County after a tire blew out.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on October 13 around 12:40 p.m. The crash location was on Highway F, two miles east of Eastwood.

The crash occurred as one of the tires on the vehicle blew out, causing the vehicle to slide. The vehicle, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, 27-year-old Dustin Dowdy, received serious injuries and the female juvenile occupant received minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Neither of them were wearing safety devices.

