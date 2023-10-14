Heartland Votes
Cool, cloudy weekend continues

By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it’s been a cool, cloudy and windy day across the region today, and there is a chance for some light showers overnight tonight. Tomorrow morning, thanks to all the cloud coverage, our Sunday morning won’t be super cold, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, temperatures will be chilly throughout the day, with cloudy skies, windy conditions, and temperatures getting up to the upper 50s. The beginning of the week starts to get gradually warmer, getting up to the lower 70s by the end of the work week. The good news is some sunshine will return by Monday but the entire week will be fairly breezy.

