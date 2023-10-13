Zombie movie shot in the Heartland out on digital

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A new movie filmed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is now available for digital purchase and download.

Director Steven Pierce said he’s a Poplar Bluff native, which is why he brought his first motion picture production to the area.

“This being an independent film, we knew all the locations and places that we could film that would look beautiful, that are not over-shot,” Pierce said.

The film, “HERD” by Framework Productions, features the Current River, downtown Poplar Bluff, and showcases the natural scenery of the area.

The Bluff native said he’s proud to be among the first to put this part of the country on the big screen, as it’s a little-known place to most directors.

While “HERD” is a horror film about the outbreak of a virus that turns regular people into inhuman, zombie-like creatures, Pierce said the heart of the story focuses on how people react to post-apocalyptic events.

“We’re trying to examine something about life, or something about people, and this is really about people put in dire circumstances, and how that can really pivot groups of people to turn on each other at the drop of a hat,” Pierce said.

“HERD” is available Friday, October 13 for purchase and download on Apple TV+ and iTunes.

A local premiere of the film will take place Saturday, October 21 at the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff.

Pierce said that all the revenue generated by that event will go to continue restoration projects on the famous building.

“Whether you like the movie or not, it’s sort of irrelevant for us. We want the community to feel like this was valuable to them, and that’s our effort to do that,” Pierce said.

The film’s world premiere was in London, followed by a U.S. premiere at New York Comic Con. However, Pierce said it’s the upcoming viewing event in his hometown that holds the most meaning for him.

”A lot of my family’s going to get to come, a lot of friends, and a lot of people that helped make this, that have no idea what they’re in store for. You know what I mean? I think it’s going to be quite, quite exciting,” Pierce said.

The film’s Poplar Bluff debut begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 with a downtown street festival that’s free to attend.

Activities will include pumpkin painting, food vendors, bouncy houses, and other family-friendly fun.

At 5:00 p.m., the stars of the film will arrive on the red carpet, and there will be photo opportunities for the public with a “HERD”-themed backdrop.

Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha, and Jeremy Holm are all expected to make appearances, along with other stars of the film.

The red carpet is followed by a screening of “HERD” at the Historic Rodgers Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online for the local premiere at herd.film.

