Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Zombie movie shot in the Heartland out on digital

Today is the digital release date for a brand new zombie movie shot right here in the Heartland
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A new movie filmed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is now available for digital purchase and download.

Director Steven Pierce said he’s a Poplar Bluff native, which is why he brought his first motion picture production to the area.

“This being an independent film, we knew all the locations and places that we could film that would look beautiful, that are not over-shot,” Pierce said.

The film, “HERD” by Framework Productions, features the Current River, downtown Poplar Bluff, and showcases the natural scenery of the area.

The Bluff native said he’s proud to be among the first to put this part of the country on the big screen, as it’s a little-known place to most directors.

While “HERD” is a horror film about the outbreak of a virus that turns regular people into inhuman, zombie-like creatures, Pierce said the heart of the story focuses on how people react to post-apocalyptic events.

“We’re trying to examine something about life, or something about people, and this is really about people put in dire circumstances, and how that can really pivot groups of people to turn on each other at the drop of a hat,” Pierce said.

“HERD” is available Friday, October 13 for purchase and download on Apple TV+ and iTunes.

A local premiere of the film will take place Saturday, October 21 at the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff.

Pierce said that all the revenue generated by that event will go to continue restoration projects on the famous building.

“Whether you like the movie or not, it’s sort of irrelevant for us. We want the community to feel like this was valuable to them, and that’s our effort to do that,” Pierce said.

The film’s world premiere was in London, followed by a U.S. premiere at New York Comic Con. However, Pierce said it’s the upcoming viewing event in his hometown that holds the most meaning for him.

”A lot of my family’s going to get to come, a lot of friends, and a lot of people that helped make this, that have no idea what they’re in store for. You know what I mean? I think it’s going to be quite, quite exciting,” Pierce said.

The film’s Poplar Bluff debut begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 with a downtown street festival that’s free to attend.

Activities will include pumpkin painting, food vendors, bouncy houses, and other family-friendly fun.

At 5:00 p.m., the stars of the film will arrive on the red carpet, and there will be photo opportunities for the public with a “HERD”-themed backdrop.

Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha, and Jeremy Holm are all expected to make appearances, along with other stars of the film.

The red carpet is followed by a screening of “HERD” at the Historic Rodgers Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online for the local premiere at herd.film.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has strengthened its commitment to students in the...
SIUC, Dallas College sign agreement to improve access for students
47-year-old Michelle Lee Green of Carbondale was last seen on October 10 in the 2400 block of...
Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for missing Carbondale woman
Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central...
4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.
The Rodgers Theatre in downtown Poplar Bluff will be holding the Missouri premiere for the...
“HERD” movie premiere in Poplar Bluff in October
The A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau gave us a preview of the Haunted Hall of Horror.
Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday the 13th in Cape Girardeau