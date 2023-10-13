Trek N’ Treat coming up Saturday at Cape Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Take your kids to an “Owlloween” event with the owls at the Cape Nature Center.

Their Trek N Treat will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14th at the Cape Nature Center.

“We’ll be talking everything owls,” Alex Holmes, Assistant Manager with the Cape Nature Center, said.

Attendees can come clad in costume for the event, during which kids will pass through stations teaching them more about owls where they’ll receive a treat.

“They might even get a chance to meet one of our owl characters as a grand finale,” he said.

Live owls will be joining the event from the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis.

The trail is paved, gravel and grass.

It will be suitable for jogging strollers and wagons.

Attendees can participate in crafts and games in the building.

