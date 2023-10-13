Heartland Votes
Southeast Missouri State University prepares for homecoming weekend

The football game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, but the festivities are planned out...
The football game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, but the festivities are planned out all day.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University homecoming parade will go down Broadway, but university leaders say the party will not stop all day.

It’s the 150th anniversary for the university, so school officials are expecting it to be the biggest anniversary in school history.

Friday afternoon they’re setting up tents near Houck Stadium for all of the activities they have planned.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Nate Saverino said they expect tailgating to start early, no exact time on that. But after the parade, the block party in front of the stadium starts at 10 a.m.

All of that leads up to SEMO vs. Eastern Illinois.

“Kickoff is at 2 o’clock but we’re also really excited about the pregame show, we’ve got alumni band members helping with the National Anthem and during the National Anthem we’re going to have a flyover from a B2 Bomber,” Saverino said.

Saverino said during the football game they have all the normal gameday activities including a halftime show from the marching band and man and woman of the year award winners.

University officials say they’re excited to host a fun weekend for the entire community.

