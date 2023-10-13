SIUC, Dallas College sign agreement to improve access for students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has strengthened its commitment to students in the North Texas region.

On October 12, SIU reached an agreement to bring the expertise of doctoral research university to qualified Dallas College students by providing the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in 12 academic programs.

The two institutions celebrated the agreement for the Saluki Step Ahead program at an event in Dallas. Established in 2021, the program enables students who graduated with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU Carbondale bachelor’s degrees online.

Dallas College serves Dallas County in Texas, which according to U.S. Census data, has a 2.64 million population and is one of the 10 largest counties in the U.S. Dallas College offers online learning and serves more than 125,000 credit and continuing education students annually.

The agreement between SIU and Dallas College will offer transfer scholarships for Dallas College students who transfer to SIU outside of programs within Saluki Step Ahead and attend the university in person.

The Dallas College agreement brings SIU to 45 Saluki Step Ahead pacts that the university has with community college campuses in Illinois, Missouri and Texas so far.

Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive an annual $4,000 scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.