Sheryl Crow’s childhood home in Kennett for sale

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - This is your chance to own the childhood home of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow.

The home in Kennett, Mo. boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 14 closets.

Located on West Washington Street, across from Kennett High School, the home is for sale for $205,500.

According to the real estate listing, it is not currently owned by the Crow family.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.