Santa to fly into Southern Illinois Airport

Santa will fly into Southern Illinois Airport twice in December.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Santa will fly into Southern Illinois Airport twice in December.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas on December 7 and 17 at 8 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet with Santa, Christmas carol sing-a-long, cookies and cocoa, Santa’s dance-off, Christmas lights, letter writing and more.

The airport is located at 556 North Airport Road in Murphysboro, Ill.

