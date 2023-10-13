Santa to fly into Southern Illinois Airport

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Santa will fly into Southern Illinois Airport twice in December.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas on December 7 and 17 at 8 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet with Santa, Christmas carol sing-a-long, cookies and cocoa, Santa’s dance-off, Christmas lights, letter writing and more.

The airport is located at 556 North Airport Road in Murphysboro, Ill.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.