Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
The charges stem from an incident on April 24, 2022 when an inmate was beaten while fully...
Former Pinckneyville prison guard pleads guilty to using excessive force, obstructing justice
Officers were called at 6:45 p.m. to the 0 to 100 block area of Hanover Street to a report of...
1 injured, 2 homes damaged in shooting
Adam Kerr, 41, faces nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau man facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy