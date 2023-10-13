Police searching for suspect who shot man, stole his Jeep

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in Carbondale late Thursday night, October 12.

According to Carbondale Police, officers found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds on the 900 block of West McDaniel Street around 11 p.m.

Police said the victim told officers that he was stopped in his Jeep talking to male he did not know, when the male shot him through the vehicle’s window.

The victim got out of his Jeep and the shooter reportedly got into the vehicle and took off driving away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is reportedly stable.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male of medium height and last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The victim’s gray Jeep Cherokee has not been found. The vehicle has special issue Memphis Grizzly Tennessee license plates MB 1439.

Anyone with information about the shooting or has seen the Jeep is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121.

