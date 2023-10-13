Parade of Lights to be held Nov. 26 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Old Town Cape, the parade route starts at dusk at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. and will continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

The theme for the parade this year is “Gnome Place Like Home.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights chairs, Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.