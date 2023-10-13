Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Parade of Lights to be held Nov. 26 in Cape Girardeau

[FILE PHOTO] The annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
[FILE PHOTO] The annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Old Town Cape, the parade route starts at dusk at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. and will continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

The theme for the parade this year is “Gnome Place Like Home.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights chairs, Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

The Rodgers Theatre in downtown Poplar Bluff will be holding the Missouri premiere for the...
“HERD” movie premiere in Poplar Bluff in October
The A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau gave us a preview of the Haunted Hall of Horror.
Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday the 13th in Cape Girardeau
[FILE PHOTO] The 30-foot Christmas tree will be located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain.
Christmas tree lighting in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 24
Today is the digital release date for a brand new zombie movie shot right here in the Heartland
One-on-one with the director of "HERD"