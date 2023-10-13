Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief group donates homes to tornado victims

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two families in Hayti who lost their homes to a tornado back in December 2021 received an incredible gift.

As of October 13, they now have a brand-new place to call home.

Members of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief handed over the keys to two homes today. It’s the first houses the group has built.

Eddie Brown and Penny Cook celebrate the completion of their new homes nearly two years after a tornado tore through their community. Cook said she’ll never forget how she felt on December 10, 2021.

“As we pulled up, I could barely see from crying so hard and it hurt to see everything just destroyed,” said Cook.

For the past 8 months, members of the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief group have worked in Hayti to build the new homes from the ground up.

Thomas Malott is the construction coordinator for the project. He said the crew formed a special bond with the families they helped.

“To be able to come in and be able to know the people and know the community has been an incredible blessing,” said Malott.

During construction, Brown became close to the workers. He said it’s a friendship he’ll miss.

“I don’t get a lot of company, and they are going to be gone, it is just one of those things,” said Brown.

The disaster relief group funded the project through a partnership with the American Red Cross and outside donations.

Malott said passing over the keys was so rewarding.

“Finishing up and being able to turn it over to the home owners, they have been displaced for over 21 month, that means a lot,” said Malott.

Both Brown and Cook said they are incredibly thankful.

“I am just amazed, trying to figure out the words to say,” said Brown.

“It is a feeling of relief that I can come back here and have a home to come back to,” said Cook.

