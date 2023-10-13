Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years. (Walker family, KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A couple was joined by more than just their marriage vows when a Missouri man gave his wife the gift of life by donating a kidney. Decades later, he found himself in need of a transplant.

“Me and my wife met on a blind date, got married shortly after, then we found out she needed a kidney,” recalled Dan Walker. “I got tested and was a close enough match, so I donated a kidney to her.”

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years.

The donated kidney eventually developed cancer and had to be removed. Earlier this year, she suffered a heart attack and was in the ICU for 25 days before dying on March 17.

“I was blessed to have her with with me for those years, and I just can’t be bitter about anything, you know?” her husband said.

He kept the positive attitude, even when the one kidney he had left started wearing out.

A few weeks ago, Dan Walker got the call that they had found a kidney. But, at the last minute, it didn’t work out.

“I’m sure the kidney went somewhere else, or it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

On Sept. 30, he got a call for a second time and received a new kidney on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him
Leaders with the City of Carbondale are asking for input and ideas from residents on future...
City of Carbondale asking for public input, ideas on future projects
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms