Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday the 13th in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s October, so you know what that means: haunted houses throughout the Heartland leading up to Halloween.

The A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau gave us a preview of the Haunted Hall of Horror.

We spoke with Josh Meyer, assistant recreation division manager with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, about what you can expect for this year’s theme.

“We always enjoy the haunted house and Halloween,” he said. “Our staff kinda takes it upon themselves to really take pride in what we do here, with everything in Parks and Rec. This is a big event that involves everyone on staff. So we all kind of have to use good teamwork and patience with each other and work hard together. We just enjoy seeing the community come out here and really enjoy themselves.”

Josh Meyer, with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, gives a sneak peek of this year's haunted hall at A.C. Brase Arena.

The Haunted Hall of horror will start Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. and ends around 10:30 p.m.

It will run through the end of October, each Friday and Saturday and even on Halloween, October 31.

