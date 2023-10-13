Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday the 13th in Cape Girardeau

The Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday night, Oct. 13 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s October, so you know what that means: haunted houses throughout the Heartland leading up to Halloween.

The A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau gave us a preview of the Haunted Hall of Horror.

We spoke with Josh Meyer, assistant recreation division manager with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, about what you can expect for this year’s theme.

“We always enjoy the haunted house and Halloween,” he said. “Our staff kinda takes it upon themselves to really take pride in what we do here, with everything in Parks and Rec. This is a big event that involves everyone on staff. So we all kind of have to use good teamwork and patience with each other and work hard together. We just enjoy seeing the community come out here and really enjoy themselves.”

Josh Meyer, with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, gives a sneak peek of this year's haunted hall at A.C. Brase Arena.

The Haunted Hall of horror will start Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. and ends around 10:30 p.m.

It will run through the end of October, each Friday and Saturday and even on Halloween, October 31.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 while crews were serving a...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Latest News

Officers were called at 6:45 p.m. to the 0 to 100 block area of Hanover Street to a report of...
1 injured, 2 homes damaged in shooting
The Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday night, Oct. 13 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Haunted Hall of Horror opens Friday night in Cape Girardeau
One person was injured and two homes were damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday...
1 injured, 2 homes damaged in Cape Girardeau shooting
The SEMO homecoming parade is set for Saturday morning.
SEMO homecoming parade set for Saturday morning