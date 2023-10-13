Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The talents of students in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s glass program will be on display during the annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

The event will be held on October 21, running from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the breezeway between Pulliam Hall and the Wham Education Building.

Since 2006, both undergraduate and graduate students in the glass program have crafted pumpkins to sell at this annual event. About 500 pumpkins will be available this year.

Prices will range between $50 and $100 on average. Credit card purchases are available, but organizes are encouraging patrons to pay by cash or check for faster checkout.

Proceeds from the event will fund programs including the Visiting Scholar/Artist-in-Residence Program, Visiting Artist Series, field trips and conference trips that enhance the students’ educational experiences.

