Former Pinckneyville prison guard pleads guilty to using excessive force, obstructing justice

The charges stem from an incident on April 24, 2022 when an inmate was beaten while fully...
The charges stem from an incident on April 24, 2022 when an inmate was beaten while fully restrained in handcuffs and leg irons.(FOX10 News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former correctional officer at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges for beating a restrained inmate.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, 25-year-old Christian L. Pyles, of Christopher, Ill., pleaded guilty to using excessive force and obstructing justice by falsifying reports.

Former officer Cord A. Williams, 35, of Vergennes, Ill., was also charged in the indictment and pleaded guilty on July 18.

Pyles is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23, 2024, and the sentence hearing for Williams is set for November 6, 2023.

The charges stem from an incident on April 24, 2022 when an inmate was beaten while fully restrained in handcuffs and leg irons.

According to court documents, the beating occurred to punish the inmate because the inmate had previously punched a different correctional officer. The inmate suffered severe injuries, including facial fractures, multiple lacerations requiring 25 stitches, a chipped tooth and lung damage.

The release states correctional officers are required to write incident reports to document any unusual incidents they see or are reported to them, including disturbances or the use of force.

Williams, Pyles and others allegedly colluded to file false reports about the incident and undermine the amount of force used.

