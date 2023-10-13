First Alert: Much cooler after showers today

Heartland Votes
Forecast models show bands of showers moving through the Heartland this afternoon and evening.
Forecast models show bands of showers moving through the Heartland this afternoon and evening. While there could be a little thunder and lightning, the severe storm threat looks very low.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A cold front moving into the Heartland tonight will bring a mostly cloudy, breezy and a much cooler pattern for the weekend.

Ahead of the front we’ll see increasing clouds, breezy conditions and showers.

Rain chances this afternoon and evening are looking a bit higher, with a decreasing threat for severe storms. The northern part of the Heartland is no longer outlooked for severe weather.

A band or two of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will move in from the west to east this afternoon into early tonight.

Afternoon highs will be a touch cooler, but still in the 70s.

A few showers could linger into early tonight.

Cooler northwest winds will begin to blow into the Heartland on Saturday along with lots of low clouds.

Brisk winds and cool air will make it feel very fall-like this weekend.

Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Next week there will be a bit more sunshine with a gradual warming trend.

