First Alert Friday Forecast

After showers today.....much cooler for the weekend!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
A cold front will move through Friday night, bringing a mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler pattern for the weekend. Ahead of the front it will be breezy and increasingly cloudy today. Rain chances for this afternoon and evening are looking a touch higher, but the severe storm threat is decreasing and in fact we are no longer outlooked by SPC. None the less a band or two of showers and maybe a thunderstorm will push through from west to east this afternoon into early tonight. Have decreased high temp forecasts for today a bit due to clouds, but most areas should still have highs in the 70s.

A few showers could linger into early tonight along the front itself, but then we’ll get into a lull for a while, before the cooler northwest winds begin to blow on Saturday. Lots of low clouds are advertised blowing into the Heartland from the northwest on Saturday…these could stick around for much of the weekend. Along with brisk winds and cool air, it will make for a very fall-like weekend. Next week will bring more sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

