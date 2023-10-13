Disturbance call results in McCracken County man’s arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County man has been lodged in jail after a disturbance call leads to his arrest.

On October 12, around 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address on Vasseur Avenue for a disturbance. The caller stated that it appeared a male subject involved possibly had a handgun.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the male involved as 40-year-old Joseph E. McGinnis. Through investigation, McGinnis was found to be in possession of a hand gun. Joseph McGinnis is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess any firearms.

McGinnis was lodged in the McCracken County Jail. He was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a public please and Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

