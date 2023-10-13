Cloudy and breezy weekend

Heartland Votes
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Friday! It has been a bit of a breezy and cloudy start to the day as a cold front is moving through. Along the front is the chance for scattered showers and possible roll of thunder for the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase slightly this evening with gusty winds out of the southwest. Saturday morning those winds will shift to the north bringing cooler and breezy conditions for the entire weekend. Saturday and Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies will wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Evenings will start to feel chilly with lows forecasted in the 40s through the weekend. Next week we will gradually see those temperatures increase as the week progresses with mostly sunny skies returning by Wednesday.

