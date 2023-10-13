Heartland Votes
City of Carbondale asking for public input, ideas on future projects



By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders with the City of Carbondale are asking for input and ideas from residents on future projects and improvements.

According to the city, public opinion and ideas will help with the budgeting process and the development of the city’s Five-Year Community Investment Program (CIP).

CIP is an outline of construction projects within the city over the next five years.

Projects include infrastructure-related plans, such as the following:

  • Streets
  • Sidewalks
  • Storm sewers
  • Bicycle and pedestrian facilities
  • Traffic signals
  • Drainage improvements
  • Public buildings
  • Parking lots
  • Sanitary sewers
  • Water mains
  • Waste treatment/wastewater treatment plant improvements

All suggestions will be reviewed by staff at the City’s Engineering Division.

Recommendations will then be reviewed by City Council members in November.

From there, decisions will be made on what projects should be included in the FY 2025 Five-Year CIP.

City staff will prioritize and match proposed projects with available funds in January as they prepare for the budget.

In early spring, a draft of the Five-Year CIP will be presented to the city council for consideration.

The deadline for suggestions is Friday, November 3. Suggestions can be submitted online by clicking here.

The city explains CIP does not include maintenance-related items such as potholes, street resurfacing, signs, pavement markings, traffic signal concerns, tree trimming, and ditch maintenance. These fall under the City’s Public Works Department. Concerns for these items can be reported to Maintenance and Environmental Services (MES) Office at 618- 457-3275.

