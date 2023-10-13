City of Carbondale asking for public input, ideas on future projects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders with the City of Carbondale are asking for input and ideas from residents on future projects and improvements.

According to the city, public opinion and ideas will help with the budgeting process and the development of the city’s Five-Year Community Investment Program (CIP).

CIP is an outline of construction projects within the city over the next five years.

Projects include infrastructure-related plans, such as the following:

Streets

Sidewalks

Storm sewers

Bicycle and pedestrian facilities

Traffic signals

Drainage improvements

Public buildings

Parking lots

Sanitary sewers

Water mains

Waste treatment/wastewater treatment plant improvements

All suggestions will be reviewed by staff at the City’s Engineering Division.

Recommendations will then be reviewed by City Council members in November.

From there, decisions will be made on what projects should be included in the FY 2025 Five-Year CIP.

City staff will prioritize and match proposed projects with available funds in January as they prepare for the budget.

In early spring, a draft of the Five-Year CIP will be presented to the city council for consideration.

The deadline for suggestions is Friday, November 3. Suggestions can be submitted online by clicking here.

The city explains CIP does not include maintenance-related items such as potholes, street resurfacing, signs, pavement markings, traffic signal concerns, tree trimming, and ditch maintenance. These fall under the City’s Public Works Department. Concerns for these items can be reported to Maintenance and Environmental Services (MES) Office at 618- 457-3275.

