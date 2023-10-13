Heartland Votes
CATCH-A-CROOK: Trail of counterfeit cash nears $4,000 in Greene, Christian and Taney counties

The Secret Service is investigating a fake money spree at Dollar General stores involving the same man using a cash app on his phone.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dollar General stores hit by same man passing fake $100 bills
Dollar General stores hit by same man passing fake $100 bills(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A trail of counterfeit cash in the Ozarks is nearing $4,000. Detectives say a man has been passing fake $100 bills at Dollar General stores and small businesses. The case spans at least three counties: Greene, Christian and Taney. Detectives believe he’s washing real $1 bills and then reprinting them as fake 100′s. The fake money spree started in May. Currently, detectives are investigating three cases in Greene County, three in Christian County and one in Taney County.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into stores and showing clerks an app on his phone. “What he’s doing is going into Dollar General stores or small businesses and then telling the cashier that he has an app on his phone that the cash needs to be loaded onto. Some type of cash app. In this particular case its Netspend,” explained Greene County deputy Paige Rippee.

This man used 5 fake $100 bills to buy a money card at a Dollar General store in Greene County
This man used 5 fake $100 bills to buy a money card at a Dollar General store in Greene County(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The man used the same tactic in the first counterfeit case KY3 featured on Catch a Crook in May. Detectives say he hit several Dollar General stores wearing the same outfit. They described it as a fake security uniform. The man kept passing the fake money into the month of June. The video shows he has several tattoos on his arms and neck.

The Secret Service is currently investigating a series of counterfeit cases involving this same man. If you know who it is, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
