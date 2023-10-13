Heartland Votes
Carbondale's Special Seasonal Leaf Collection Program

Carbondale’s Special Seasonal Leaf Collection Program will be offered during November, December...
Carbondale's Special Seasonal Leaf Collection Program will be offered during November, December and January.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale’s Special Seasonal Leaf Collection Program will be offered during November, December and January.

Carbondale residents who wish to participate in the program should first rake their leaves to the curbside or street side. They can then call the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275 and request a vacuum leaf collection.

Calls for the vacuum collection service will be accepted from November 1 to January 31, 2024. The fee during this Special Program period is $25 for each collection, with the fee for vacuum leaf collection being $35.

Calls for service will be accepted 24 hours a day. You can leave your name, address, and telephone number and identify your request as “vacuum leaf collection.” If you would like to speak to someone directly, you can call between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

