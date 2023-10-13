Cape Girardeau man facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A disturbing case out of Cape Girardeau County landed a man behind bars without bond.

Adam Kerr, 41, faces nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Court records indicate Kerr sexually and physically abused the same victim for more than a dozen years.

Kerr is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, October 16.

