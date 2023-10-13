Cape Girardeau man facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy

Heartland Votes
Adam Kerr, 41, faces nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.
Adam Kerr, 41, faces nine felony counts, including rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A disturbing case out of Cape Girardeau County landed a man behind bars without bond.

Court records indicate Kerr sexually and physically abused the same victim for more than a dozen years.

Kerr is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, October 16.

