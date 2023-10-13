Aquaman is coming to St. Louis!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Actor Jason Momoa, known by many for his role as Aquaman and Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, is coming to St. Louis as part of a tour to promote his vodka brand Meili Vodka.

Momoa will be in the Lou on October 17 and 18. Here’s his tour schedule:

MISSOURI

IOWA

WISCONSIN

MINNESOTA

Folks who attend will have a chance at obtaining an exclusive bottle of Meili Vodka, signed in-person by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halverson, co-founder of Meili Vodka.

