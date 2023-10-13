Heartland Votes
Aquaman is coming to St. Louis!

Jason Momoa greeted crowds of fans at Costco in Iwilei as he promoted his new vodka brand.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Actor Jason Momoa, known by many for his role as Aquaman and Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, is coming to St. Louis as part of a tour to promote his vodka brand Meili Vodka.

Momoa will be in the Lou on October 17 and 18. Here’s his tour schedule:

MISSOURI

IOWA

WISCONSIN

MINNESOTA

Folks who attend will have a chance at obtaining an exclusive bottle of Meili Vodka, signed in-person by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halverson, co-founder of Meili Vodka.

For more information, click here.

