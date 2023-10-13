Aquaman is coming to St. Louis!
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Actor Jason Momoa, known by many for his role as Aquaman and Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, is coming to St. Louis as part of a tour to promote his vodka brand Meili Vodka.
Momoa will be in the Lou on October 17 and 18. Here’s his tour schedule:
MISSOURI
- October 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT at Schnucks (12332 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131)
- October 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT at Dierbergs (9555 Watson Rd, Crestwood, MO 63126)
- October 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT at Total Wine & More (1781 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017)
IOWA
- October 16 from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. CDT at Fareway (1711 Sunset Dr Norwalk, Iowa 50211)
- October 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT at Hyvee (8701 Douglas Ave, Urbandale, IA 50322)
WISCONSIN
- October 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT at Costco (15300 W Grange Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151)
- October 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT at Total Wine & More (17300 W Bluemound Rd #200 Brookfield, WI 53045)
MINNESOTA
- October 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT at Total Wine & More (14200 Wayzata Blvd. Minnetonka, MN 55305)
- October 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT at Costco (5801 W 16th St. St Louis Park, MN 55416)
Folks who attend will have a chance at obtaining an exclusive bottle of Meili Vodka, signed in-person by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halverson, co-founder of Meili Vodka.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.