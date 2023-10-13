4 juveniles facing charges in connection with deer poaching case in Mo.

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deer poaching investigation in central Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, an Osage County agent has been investigating the illegal killing and waste of six deer. The investigation has been over the course of nine months.

They say there was evidence the deer were taken with a firearm out of season, from the road and with the use of “artificial light.”

According to the department, charges on four people were submitted to the juvenile office for take deer with aid of artificial light, take deer in closed season, wanton waste and take deer from a public roadway.

To report wildlife violations, you can call your local conservation agent or Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 to remain anonymous.

