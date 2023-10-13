Heartland Votes
1 injured, 2 homes damaged in shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau.

Officers were called at 6:45 p.m. to the 0 to 100 block area of Hanover Street to a report of shots fired on Thursday, October 12.

When they arrived and started investigating, officers reported finding two homes hit by gunfire and other evidence that a shooting took place.

Cape Girardeau Police said officers then learned there was victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

