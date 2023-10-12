Woman hospitalized, charged in Scott City shooting

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Scott City Police responded to a report that a woman had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound and provided first aid.

An investigation revealed that the woman had threatened two individuals with the firearm.

One of these individuals was also armed.

During a struggle over the firearm, it discharged, injuring the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified as Megan Heffner, has been charged with:

Assault 1st Degree (2 counts)

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful Possession of A Firearm

Unlawful Use of A Weapon

Stealing

Heffner is held in the Scott County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

