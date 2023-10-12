Woman hospitalized, charged in Scott City shooting
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Scott City Police responded to a report that a woman had been shot.
When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound and provided first aid.
An investigation revealed that the woman had threatened two individuals with the firearm.
One of these individuals was also armed.
During a struggle over the firearm, it discharged, injuring the woman.
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman, identified as Megan Heffner, has been charged with:
- Assault 1st Degree (2 counts)
- Armed Criminal Action
- Unlawful Possession of A Firearm
- Unlawful Use of A Weapon
- Stealing
Heffner is held in the Scott County Jail on a no-bond warrant.
