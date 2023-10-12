Heartland Votes
Warm today, cooler conditions for the weekend

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/12.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it has been a calm and mild start across the Heartland. Take the time to soak up the sunshine today before a cold front pushes through tomorrow bringing cloudy skies and the chance for rain. We will end the work week with highs still in the upper 70s and winds out of the south. A sharp cold front is expected to work east across the Heartland Friday. This will result in scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, strong winds will be possible. This weekend will be quite cloudy, chilly, and a bit breezy. Saturday highs will stay in the mid 60s with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Sunday highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Evening lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

