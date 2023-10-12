SIU holding week of events to celebrate Homecoming

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - To celebrate Homecoming, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be hosting a week of multiple events starting on October 16.

Starting on October 16, the Official Homecoming Kick-off and Pep Rally will be held at Faner Plaza. The Kick-off runs from 5 - 7 p.m. and includes a Fall Involvement Fair. The pep rally begins at 5:30 p.m. and a Homecoming Proclamation will be issued at 5:45 p.m.

On October 17, a Homecoming Concert will be held at Shryock Auditorium. The concert runs from 7 - 10 p.m. and features rapper NLE Choppa. Everyone is welcome to attend, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets went on sale to the general public on October 9 and can be purchased at the Banterra Center box office.

The Saluki Luau Lunch and Food Drive will be held on October 18 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Student Center Roman Room. Those attending can take part in limbo contests, karaoke and assorted fun and games. RSO can drop off food donations at the event for the Food Drive with the largest donation being announced at the football game on October 21.

The Saluki Block Party will take place on Lincoln Drive on October 19. Held from 5 - 8 p.m., the event is free to attend for the community and students. There will be games, a DJ, a rock wall, photo booth, caricature artists, Mr. Twist the balloon guy, and some fun rides. Food vendors will be on-site for purchase.

On the final day of celebrations, the SIU Homecoming Parade will be held in Downtown Carbondale starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21. Ray Dempsey, who coached the 1983 Saluki football team to the NCAA Division 1-AA National Championship title, will be the grand marshal, and the team has been invited to join him in the festivities.

Following the Parade, the Saluki Tailgate will be held on Saluki Row from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The community is welcome to take part in the tailgating fun.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Salukis will take on South Dakota State in Saluki Stadium. You can purchase tickets in advance online or buy them at the gate. The Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime, and parade winners will be announced.

Volleyball will also be held on Saturday, with the Salukis taking on the University of Illinois Chicago at 5 p.m. At the same time, the Miss Eboness Pageant will take place at Shryock Auditorium. Tickets are required for the pageant.

