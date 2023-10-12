Heartland Votes
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members and lead songwriters for The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84, according to multiple reports.

His brother, Ronald Isley, confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Rudolph Isley co-wrote the group’s first major hit, “Shout,” which came out in 1959, according to USA Today. Some of their other hits included “It’s Your Thing,” “Twist and Shout” and “That Lady.”

Starting with four brothers, Rudolph, Ronald, Kelly and Vernon Isley, the group went on as a trio for many years after Vernon Isley died in a car collision. Younger brothers Marvin and Ernie Isley would later join.

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989 but occasionally reunited with them for performances. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

