Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of new U.S. 641 south of Murray

Crews are working on the final round of paving along the main line of new U.S. 641 between...
Crews are working on the final round of paving along the main line of new U.S. 641 between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, near Hazel.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to celebrate the completion of new U.S. 641 south of Murray.

This is between between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, near Hazel.

The event is set for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 12 at the north end of the construction corridor.

Local leaders, including Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, and Governor Andy Beshear will be attending the ceremony.

The public is invited to attend.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews were working on the final round of paving along the main line of new U.S. 641 approximately two weeks ago.

KYTC said it will take a couple of days for connections to the existing roadway to be constructed before traffic can be moved to the new 4-lane.

A temporary 2-way section of traffic at the Murray end of the project will be in place for several weeks while crews construct new bridges over the Clarks River.

