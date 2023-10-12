Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

QuikTrip opening Travel Center in Mount Vernon

The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12.
The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12.(WTOC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - QuikTrip has announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12. The Travel Centers features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. According to a release from QuikTrip, the Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and five diesel bays for trucks.

According to QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, Aisha Jefferson, said the QT is looking forward to serve Mount Vernon customers and create connections.

“We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Jefferson. “This Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Mount Vernon, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

Mount Vernon customers will be able to enjoy the full line of QT snacks, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea®, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
According to the sheriff’s office, the search was in connection with missing 42-year-old Leah...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town

Latest News

Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.
Williamson County residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of...
Williamson County Fall Clean-up Day
Kenlake Foods announced it will be expanding its manufacturing operation in Calloway County.
Kenlake Foods to expand manufacturing operation in Calloway Co.