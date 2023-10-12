QuikTrip opening Travel Center in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - QuikTrip has announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12. The Travel Centers features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. According to a release from QuikTrip, the Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and five diesel bays for trucks.

According to QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, Aisha Jefferson, said the QT is looking forward to serve Mount Vernon customers and create connections.

“We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Jefferson. “This Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Mount Vernon, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

Mount Vernon customers will be able to enjoy the full line of QT snacks, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea®, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

