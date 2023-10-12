Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seven vehicles were reported stolen from a dealership in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 for a report of a burglary.

They say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the St. Louis area.

Seven vehicles were stolen during the burglary. They have a total estimated value of about $850,000.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, police say six of the seven vehicles have been recovered and one suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

