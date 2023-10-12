Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems announces layoffs

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems announced 10 percent of their employees will be laid off.

The announcement was made on Thursday, October 12.

According to a release from the health systems, the layoffs affect 10 employees from across the organization, not within any one department.

Pemiscot Memorial Health said the layoffs are because of a combination of challenges, including excess staffing in various areas, decreasing volumes, delays in payments and the need to improve operations and efficiencies.

“Over the past weeks, while we have taken many actions to reduce the number of staff affected by this layoff, such as reducing overtime, not backfilling unnecessary positions, consolidation of roles, elimination of executive leadership positions, and reducing variable expenses where we are able, these layoffs are necessary for the continued viability of our community hospital,” stated a hospital spokesman in a release. “Prior to making the determination for the layoffs, many staff were offered to move into other open positions. Some have accepted these other roles and some have not.”

The health system also states the layoffs are the result of economic hardships rural hospital across the country are facing.

Layoff notifications are expected to go out within the next 24 hours.

Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems is a county owned regional health system located in Hayti with additional facilities in Kennett, Caruthersville and Steele.

