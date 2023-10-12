Heartland Votes
Parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming Parade

The restricted parking begins at 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 14. The Homecoming Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking in certain parts of the City of Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the SEMO Homecoming Parade.

The restricted parking begins at 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, the day of the Parade, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Houck Place, and Bellevue to North Pacific; and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department will place signs and other traffic control devices on the locations mentioned. Vehicles parked after 5 a.m. on Saturday will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored on the streets following the parade with the exception of Bellevue.

According to the Police Department, these precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and Homecoming Parade participants.

