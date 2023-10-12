Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with a shooting investigation in September.

Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal investigation, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the investigation began on Sunday, September 17 around 1:30 a.m. when they responded to the area of the 600 and 700 block of Bellevue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of shots fired at the scene. They say one victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found a few blocks from the original scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appeared to be “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as Kalum Campbell.

On October 10, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Campbell’s arrest.

Investigators found Campbell at a home in the 0-100 block of Rivercrest Drive around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. He was taken into custody and is being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

