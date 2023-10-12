Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation

Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal investigation, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with a shooting investigation in September.

Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal investigation, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the investigation began on Sunday, September 17 around 1:30 a.m. when they responded to the area of the 600 and 700 block of Bellevue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of shots fired at the scene. They say one victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found a few blocks from the original scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appeared to be “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as Kalum Campbell.

On October 10, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Campbell’s arrest.

Investigators found Campbell at a home in the 0-100 block of Rivercrest Drive around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. He was taken into custody and is being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
According to the sheriff’s office, the search was in connection with missing 42-year-old Leah...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town

Latest News

Construction on the project began with a $23 million federal Better Using Investments to...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates completion of new U.S. Hwy. 641 south of Murray
Tufte the 2-year-old English Labrador works with students at Poplar Bluff Junior High School.
Heartland school introduces second therapy dog
Through a search of the vehicle and a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was...
Man arrested in Graves County following pursuit
The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12.
QuikTrip opening Travel Center in Mount Vernon