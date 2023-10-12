Man arrested in Graves County following pursuit

KALER, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Graves County after being involved in a pursuit and fleeing the scene.

On October 11, around 9:30 p.m., Deputy Austin Caldwell attempted to stop a black 2012 Jeep Wrangler for traffic violations on KY-131 near KY-1684, in the Kaler area.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep fled from Deputy Caldwell, leading him and Deputy Garret Clark on a pursuit traveling on KY-1684, Vastine Green Road, Hopewell Road, KY-408 and McCracken County Road.

When the pursuit reached the intersection of McCracken County Road and Cody Lane, Deputy Clark successfully conducted a PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, on the Jeep. The Jeep ended up in a nearby cornfield where it continued to flee. Deputies were unable to chase the Jeep through the cornfield due to the terrain.

Deputies located the Jeep later, unoccupied and with the engine still running in the back of a cornfield near a wood line and creek. A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was not located at that time.

Through a search of the vehicle and a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be 40-year-old Jason Avery of Lowes, Kentucky. An extensive search of the area where Avery fled was conducted by deputies and the Kentucky State Police.

On October 12, around 7:30 a.m., Avery was located on KY 849 near McNeil Lane. Avery was arrested on the following charges:

Reckless Driving

Fleeing/Evading in a Motor Vehicle

1st Degree Wanton Endangerment

Operating on a DUI Suspended License

Criminal Mischief

Several traffic violations

Avery was transported to the Graves County RC Center where he was later transferred to an out of county jail facility. He was currently out on bond in Graves County for a case where he was charged with 1st Degree Strangulation, 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment and Being a Persistent Felony Offender.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.