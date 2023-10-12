Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man arrested in Graves County following pursuit

Through a search of the vehicle and a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was...
Through a search of the vehicle and a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be 40-year-old Jason Avery of Lowes, Ky.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALER, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Graves County after being involved in a pursuit and fleeing the scene.

On October 11, around 9:30 p.m., Deputy Austin Caldwell attempted to stop a black 2012 Jeep Wrangler for traffic violations on KY-131 near KY-1684, in the Kaler area.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep fled from Deputy Caldwell, leading him and Deputy Garret Clark on a pursuit traveling on KY-1684, Vastine Green Road, Hopewell Road, KY-408 and McCracken County Road.

When the pursuit reached the intersection of McCracken County Road and Cody Lane, Deputy Clark successfully conducted a PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, on the Jeep. The Jeep ended up in a nearby cornfield where it continued to flee. Deputies were unable to chase the Jeep through the cornfield due to the terrain.

Deputies located the Jeep later, unoccupied and with the engine still running in the back of a cornfield near a wood line and creek. A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was not located at that time.

Through a search of the vehicle and a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be 40-year-old Jason Avery of Lowes, Kentucky. An extensive search of the area where Avery fled was conducted by deputies and the Kentucky State Police.

On October 12, around 7:30 a.m., Avery was located on KY 849 near McNeil Lane. Avery was arrested on the following charges:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing/Evading in a Motor Vehicle
  • 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
  • Operating on a DUI Suspended License
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Several traffic violations

Avery was transported to the Graves County RC Center where he was later transferred to an out of county jail facility. He was currently out on bond in Graves County for a case where he was charged with 1st Degree Strangulation, 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment and Being a Persistent Felony Offender.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
According to the sheriff’s office, the search was in connection with missing 42-year-old Leah...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town

Latest News

Tufte the 2-year-old English Labrador works with students at Poplar Bluff Junior High School.
Heartland school introduces second therapy dog
Kalum Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on charged of first-degree assault, three...
Man in custody in connection with Cape Girardeau shooting investigation
The first Mount Vernon customers were greeted on the opening day of business on October 12.
QuikTrip opening Travel Center in Mount Vernon
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.