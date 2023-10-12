Heartland Votes
Kenlake Foods to expand manufacturing operation in Calloway Co.

Kenlake Foods announced it will be expanding its manufacturing operation in Calloway County.
Kenlake Foods announced it will be expanding its manufacturing operation in Calloway County.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kenlake Foods announced it will be expanding its manufacturing operation in Calloway County.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, this will be a $24 million investment and will create 15 high-wage jobs.

“From large corporations to family-owned businesses, we are continuing to see Kentucky companies believe and invest in our communities,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Kenlake Foods has been serving the Murray and Western Kentucky region for over four decades, and this investment is a critical step to ensuring they continue to do so for many years to come. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their continued support and investment in the commonwealth.”

The investment is expected to expand the Murray operation by 6,000 square feet, bringing the facility’s total square footage to 215,000. The project will include the installation of new processing equipment for dry roasting and packaging various nut lines.

According to the release, the Murray plant was one of the first 41 Kroger manufacturing plants located across the United States and currently employs more than 340 Kentuckians.

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers is excited to continue the long-standing presence of Kenlake Foods in the community.

“As Mayor of the city of Murray, I am certainly glad to see Kroger and Kenlake continue to invest in our community,” he said in the release. “This commitment of 15 new full-time jobs and $24 million in investment helps solidify the long-term presence of Kenlake and is welcome news. We continue to work hard to be a business-friendly city and appreciate the benefits of our collaboration with Kroger and Kenlake.”

Kenlake Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., has provided snack, baking and produce nuts to all Kroger retail divisions since 1982.

The company also specializes in the manufacture of more than 800 items, mostly dry mixes and salted nuts, but also processes puddings, gelatins, drink mixes, instant oatmeal and oats.

