Kansas City nonprofit awarded grant to produce film on Walt Disney's first animation studio

A nonprofit hopes to renovate Walt Disney's Kansas City animation studio into a teaching and film experience.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram Studio at the McConahay Building lived at 31st Street and Forest Avenue in Midtown Kansas City in the early 1920s. A local organization making an educational movie about his time in the City of Fountains was granted some financial assistance to help with the project.

Thank You Walt Disney Inc. announced Thursday morning it was awarded a $5,000 grant from Missouri Humanities “for the production and direction of a movie about the Laugh-O-gram Studio in Kansas City, the first professional animation office for Walt Disney.”

The funding will also be matched by a donation from local performing arts enthusiast Richard E. Fagerberg.

“This grant will not only allow us to creatively shine the spotlight on Laugh-O-gram’s historical significance, but also showcase how Kansas City has been, and remains at the forefront of innovation,” Thank You Walt Disney Inc. president Dan Viets stated. “We hope the final product will serve as a motivator for digital media entrepreneurs.”

A photo of Walt Disney, pictured while working at his studio.
A photo of Walt Disney, pictured while working at his studio.(Thank You Walt Disney Inc.)

According to local legend, it was in the McConahay Building that a certain rodent became Disney’s inspiration for the cartoon character Mickey Mouse.

While the building has fallen victim to decay, recent efforts by Thank You Walt Disney Inc. aim to renovate the structure to include:

  • providing a state-of-the-art teaching facility for the K.C. metropolitan digital media industry in cooperation with digiSTORY KC and fifteen Kansas and Missouri colleges and universities,
  • recreating Laugh-O-gram’s offices and exhibits to honor Walt Disney and his fellow animators
  • unlocking economic growth with entrepreneur-driven economic development via a partnership with Plexpod
  • offering a theatre and lecture hall for the appreciation of animation and the attraction of national and international expertise in cooperation with Kansas City’s Screenland Theatres,
  • stimulating hope, training and redevelopment to a historically distressed community that has recently made major strides in redevelopment
  • drawing on the power of Disney to cement our reputation as a fountain for global entrepreneurship and an inspiration to future Kansas City artists and entrepreneurs.
