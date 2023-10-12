Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau speaks out on war in Israel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas—the impact of the war is being felt right here at home.

Ahmad Sheikh, a member of the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau, says many of the members have family in Israel and it’s a tough time for every person involved.

“It’s a pretty difficult time for many many parties involved, many parts in the world and nations and this is a place holy to all monotheistic religions: the Christians, the Jews, the Muslims all hold it very dear,” Sheik said. “God’s guidance came to this place and even Muhammad he traveled to this place and he met with the prophets and led them in prayer, so its a place which is special and sacred and it’s very unfortunate people would fight in this place.”

Sheikh says the people at the Islamic Center will continue to pray for peace as the war continues.

“We stand up for peace and social justice and Islam condemns any sort of violence or killing. Killing civilians is not acceptable, however it is in the world so we are bothered by this and I think that everybody should have a right to practice their religion freely and protection of their life and health and freedom liberty,” said Sheik. “We hope that there is a political solution to this and there has to be a ceasefire, there has to be a protection of all lives in the region.”

