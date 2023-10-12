Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau speaks out on war in Israel

Following the attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas—the impact of the war is being...
Following the attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas—the impact of the war is being felt right here at home.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas—the impact of the war is being felt right here at home.

Ahmad Sheikh, a member of the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau, says many of the members have family in Israel and it’s a tough time for every person involved.

“It’s a pretty difficult time for many many parties involved, many parts in the world and nations and this is a place holy to all monotheistic religions: the Christians, the Jews, the Muslims all hold it very dear,” Sheik said. “God’s guidance came to this place and even Muhammad he traveled to this place and he met with the prophets and led them in prayer, so its a place which is special and sacred and it’s very unfortunate people would fight in this place.”

Sheikh says the people at the Islamic Center will continue to pray for peace as the war continues.

“We stand up for peace and social justice and Islam condemns any sort of violence or killing. Killing civilians is not acceptable, however it is in the world so we are bothered by this and I think that everybody should have a right to practice their religion freely and protection of their life and health and freedom liberty,” said Sheik. “We hope that there is a political solution to this and there has to be a ceasefire, there has to be a protection of all lives in the region.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.

Latest News

A man from Collinsville, Illinois is in custody after shots were fired during an altercation in...
Collinsville, Ill. man arrested after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Leaders in Paducah have given the ok to install a Safe Haven Box at one of the city’s Fire...
Safe Haven Box to be installed in Paducah
After an extensive investigation, the alleged attempted child abduction reported on September...
Attempted child abduction report in southern Ill. found to be false