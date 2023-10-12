Highway, street closures planned for Murray State University homecoming parade

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Those driving through Murray on Saturday, October 14 should be aware of some upcoming highway and street closures for the homecoming parade.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 94/Main Street will be closed in downtown Murray between North 16th Street and KY 2594/Industrial Road, with side streets along the route blocked.

These closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to about noon on Saturday.

North-south traffic on U.S. 641/North 12th Street will be allowed to continue until just before the parade starts at 10 a.m.

Murray city police, Calloway County deputies and Murray State security officers will assist with traffic control.

According to KYTC, while passenger vehicles will be able to detour onto side streets west of campus, there are few detour opportunities for commercial trucks.

