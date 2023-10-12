Hickman County man charged with child sex exploitation

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hickman County man was arrested on a charge related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, 31-year-old Joshua R. Baird is accused of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Baird was arrested after investigators searched a home in Clinton on Wednesday, October 11.

Investigators said they seized equipment at the home allegedly used to commit a crime.

The equipment was taken to a KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

Baird was booked into the Hickman County Detention Center on one count promoting a minor under 16 years old in a sex performance.

If found guilty, Baird could face up to 10 to 20 years in prison.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

