Heartland school introduces second therapy dog

Tufte, the 2-year-old English Labrador, helps students develop important life skills.
Tufte is Poplar Bluff Junior High's second therapy dog, the first second therapy dog in the district
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The pitter-patter of paws in the hallways of Poplar Bluff Junior High School just got louder.

Tufte, the 2-year-old English Labrador, and the school’s second therapy dog, was introduced this year to help with the Life Skills class.

The $4,000 needed to bring him in was raised by community partner Christy Frazier-Moore, of the building’s Bright Futures Site Council.

Friends and family of Frazier-Moore, along with area businesses, contributed monetary donations after she posted a video to her Chi and Company Facebook group.

Frazier-Moore started the club in 2017 with a goal of teaching self-confidence and character lessons to female Junior High students.

“I think just knowing there’s always a friend available, you know? A friend that doesn’t judge, doesn’t criticize, is just there with unconditional love all the time. And I heard one student say earlier, ‘Can Tufte go to high school with me?’ Which I think is just a huge attribute to Tufte, and Mrs. Courtney,” said Frazier-Moore.

Courtney Rutledge, the teacher of the school’s Life Skills class, had been on the waiting list since late 2020 to purchase a dog from Cares, Inc., a Kansas-based canine assistance program.

Rutledge now uses Tufte’s caretaking as goals for students in her class. Students can walk Tufte on a leash and clean up after him. They also measure his food. Students who do well with these tasks earn the opportunity to give Tufte a treat.

Life Skills students are also allowed to walk Tufte through the hallway to engage with other students during the transition between classes. Rutledge said that’s been very beneficial for her students’ social development.

“When my students have the dog and he’s out, everyone is stopping and talking to the dog, so it’s creating conversations. They’re proud, they wanna tell everybody about it, and they’ve created many friendships, so it’s been a wonderful thing for my classroom,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge said Tufte is also available to help calm students down when their emotions bubble up, or simply be with a student who could be nonverbal.

Tufte joins fellow therapy dog Durango, a golden retriever introduced by a school counselor a few years ago. Both dogs serve in succession to the late Creggan, an Irish Setter.

Patty Robertson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, said the school received approval for two therapy dogs based on the size and need of the institution.

Before Tufte began working, Rutledge and teaching assistant Laronda Mack participated in a weeklong training program through Cares, Inc.

The nonprofit assigns dogs to handlers, teaches them commands, and puts them through a public access test at a mall and restaurant.

Handlers are then responsible for the animal’s food, vet care, and liability insurance.

The dogs are trained by inmates of a nearby correctional facility.

