First Alert: Warm ahead of much cooler weekend, rain chances

Beautiful sunny day.(Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Expect a couple more warm days ahead of a pattern shift with much cooler conditions.

Today is looking sunny, breezy and warm with afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Overnight, a few clouds will move into the Heartland, but it should stay dry and mild.

A cold front and upper system arrives Friday.

Rain chances are not overwhelming, put a couple lines of showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Our northern counties are under a threat level 1 out of 5 for a risk of severe storms on Friday.

Widespread severe storms are not likely, but one or two strong storms is possible.

The weekend into early next week is looking much cooler and breezy.

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances remain low.

