Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Couple more warm days before a much cooler weekend...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A couple more warm days for us before a pattern shift ushers in much cooler weather for the weekend and early next week. In the short term, today will be sunny, breezy and warm with official highs near 80°. A few clouds move in overnight but it should stay dry and mild. A cold front and upper system will push through from west to east on Friday. Rain chances are not overwhelming, but a couple lines of showers and thunderstorms look likely. SPC has northern counties with a level 1/marginal risk of severe on Friday. Widespread severe is not likely but one or two strong storms look possible.

For the weekend into early next week we’ll be in much cooler northwest to north flow aloft thanks to an upper low to our northeast. This will keep it cool and breezy, with periods of clouds moving through from north to south. Rain chances, however, will remain low. Through next week this pattern slowly weakens, with our next chance of ‘active’ weather perhaps a week out, about next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
After an extensive investigation, the alleged attempted child abduction reported on September...
Attempted child abduction report in southern Ill. found to be false
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers found several shell casing in the area of the building. However, no one was injured...
Paducah police investigating after shots fired

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm weather through the end of the week. A few storms Friday.
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/11/23
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/11
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/11
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 10/11
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 10/11