First Alert Thursday Outlook

A couple more warm days for us before a pattern shift ushers in much cooler weather for the weekend and early next week. In the short term, today will be sunny, breezy and warm with official highs near 80°. A few clouds move in overnight but it should stay dry and mild. A cold front and upper system will push through from west to east on Friday. Rain chances are not overwhelming, but a couple lines of showers and thunderstorms look likely. SPC has northern counties with a level 1/marginal risk of severe on Friday. Widespread severe is not likely but one or two strong storms look possible.

For the weekend into early next week we’ll be in much cooler northwest to north flow aloft thanks to an upper low to our northeast. This will keep it cool and breezy, with periods of clouds moving through from north to south. Rain chances, however, will remain low. Through next week this pattern slowly weakens, with our next chance of ‘active’ weather perhaps a week out, about next Thursday or Friday.

