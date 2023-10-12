Dolly Parton shares what motivates her and what she hopes her legacy will be

(InvestigateTV) — Whether it’s supporting innovation in her home state of Tennessee, promoting her top destination theme park or performing her storytelling music, for the iconic Dolly Parton, “love” is the drumbeat of everything does.

The acclaimed musician and philanthropist sat down with Holly Thompson to talk about her “9 to 5,” and what she hopes she is ultimately leaving behind.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.