Crews conducting search in connection with missing woman investigation

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, October 12 in connection with a missing person investigation.

Members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Fire Protection District and the Homeland Security Response Team are searching in the area of County Road 55 and State Highway 34 west.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search is in connection with missing 42-year-old Leah Lamb.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday’s search is the result of information they have received during their investigation into Lamb’s disappearance.

Lamb was reported missing on Friday, September 29.

She is described as having blonde hair, 5-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the public should not be alarmed if they see crews in the Woodland School area.

He advises there is not a safety concern pertaining to the school district.

No other information is being shared at this time.

